Detroit Tigers send Venezuelan Renato Núñez for assignment

The team of Tigers Detroit, made certain moves on his roster of Major League Baseball – MLB the day of today and among those, it stands out that the Venezuelan Renato Nunez was designated for assignment in the current 2021 season.

According to team reports, Tigers sent to the assignment of Renato Nunez, after only seven games in the current 2021 season of the Big leagues, seeming to be coming today to an end the bond of the Venezuelan with the Bengalis.

Since the beginning, Renato Nunez did not live the best moments with Tigers, Since after Spring Training he did not make the team and began the 2021 campaign in the alternate camp, being able to opt for free agency and aspire to a better contract for the MLB 2021.

However, Nunez received the opportunity with Tigers in the present campaign of MLB after Miguel Cabrera was sent to the disabled list, but Detroit also decided to designate him for assignment less than a month before the 2021 harvest.

Here is the report:

The Tigers have recalled INF Zack Short from the alternate training site. To make room for Short on the active roster, INF Renato Núñez has been designated for assignment. The Tigers 40-man roster is now at 39. – Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 21, 2021

After this movement of Renato Nunez, the Tigers they called the big team of MLB to infielder Zack Short of the alternative training site, now it is uncertain what will happen to this 27-year-old Venezuelan player.

Nunez in those seven games with the Tigers, He took 27 at-bats, gave four hits, two home runs, drove in three runs and posted an average of .148, undoubtedly somewhat poor numbers for what this player has done in Big leagues.