Detroit Pistons wins 118-104 over Toronto Raptors

Mar 30, 2021 at 05:21 CEST

Detroit Pistons managed to win at home against Toronto raptors by 118-104 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Detroit Pistons players were defeated away from home against Washington Wizards by 106-92. For their part, the Toronto Raptors also lost at home with Portland Trail Blazers 117-122, so after the match they completed a streak of four straight losses. Detroit Pistons, after the match, they remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 13 victories in 46 matches played, while Toronto raptors it would be left out of the Play-offs with 18 games won out of 47 played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

In the first quarter there were several changes of leader on the scoreboard, although the local team finally ended up distancing themselves and ended with a result of 35-27. After this, during the second quarter Detroit Pistons he distanced himself in the electronic game and had a maximum difference of 21 points (59-38) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 31-23. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 66-50 on the counter.

In the third quarter the locals increased their difference again, widened the difference to a maximum of 22 points (87-65) until concluding with a partial result of 26-25 (and a 92-75 total). Finally, in the course of the last quarter the visitors managed to get closer on the scoreboard again, although it was insufficient to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 26-29. After all this, the players closed the match with a result of 118-104 in favor of Detroit Pistons.

Along with all this the most prominent players of Detroit Pistons They were Hamidou Diallo and Know lee, who had 19 points, three assists and 10 rebounds and 19 points, five assists and three rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Fred vanvleet and Og Anunoby, with 22 points, one assist and five rebounds and 19 points, three assists and five rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, the next clash of Detroit Pistons will be against Portland Trail Blazers in it Little Caesars Arena, while Toronto raptors will face Oklahoma city thunder in it Chesapeake Energy Arena. Check the full NBA schedule.