Detroit Pistons win over Oklahoma City Thunder 108-132

04/06/2021 at 3:54 AM CEST

Detroit Pistons managed to win against Oklahoma city thunder away by 108-132 in a new NBA day. On the previous day, the Oklahoma City Thunder players were defeated at home against Portland Trail Blazers 133-85, so after this result they added a total of four consecutive defeats, while the Detroit Pistons also lost at home with New York Knicks by 81-125. Detroit PistonsAfter the game, he remains out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 15 games won out of 50 played. For its part, Oklahoma city thunderAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for now with 20 victories in 50 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter the Detroit Pistons players were the main protagonists, in fact, they achieved a 23-2 run during the quarter and had a maximum difference of 18 points (8-26) until finishing with a result of 19-30. After this, in the second quarter the visiting team maintained its difference and ended with a partial result of 28-28. After this, the teams reached the break with a 47-58 on the counter.

In the course of the third quarter the visitors increased their difference, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2 and increased the difference to a maximum of 19 points (69-88) until it ended with a partial result of 30- 35 (and a 77-93 total). Finally, during the last quarter the players of Detroit Pistons They managed to distance themselves again on the scoreboard, they came to win by 27 points (90-117) and the fourth ended with a partial result of 31-39, thus ending the clash with a final result of 108-132 in favor of Detroit Pistons.

During the match, Detroit Pistons took the victory thanks to 21 points, five assists and five rebounds from Jerami grant and the 14 points, two assists and five rebounds of Josh jackson. The 19 points and four rebounds of Aleksej Pokusevski and the 17 points, two assists and three rebounds of Svi Mykhailiuk they were not enough for Oklahoma city thunder won the match.

In the next match of the competition, Oklahoma city thunder will play against Charlotte hornets in it Chesapeake Energy Arena, while in the next meeting, Detroit Pistons you will see the faces with Denver nuggets in it Ball Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.