Detroit Pistons take victory against Washington Wizards 120-91

04/02/2021 at 3:52 AM CEST

Detroit Pistons was imposed as a local to Washington Wizards by 120-91 in a new NBA day. The premises come from suffering a defeat at home with Portland Trail Blazers by 101-124. For their part, the visitors also suffered a defeat at home with Charlotte hornets by 104-114 and after the game they accumulate a total of three defeats in their last five games. For now Detroit Pistons would be left out of the Play-off positions with 14 victories in 48 games played, while Washington Wizards would be left out of the Play-offs with 17 victories in 47 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

The first quarter was led by the Detroit Pistons players, they got to be leading by 12 points (30-18) and concluded with a result of 32-22. Later, in the second quarter the local team managed to distance itself in the electronic, in fact, the team achieved a partial 10-2 and took the maximum difference in points (19 points) at the end of the quarter, which ended with a result partial of 31-22. After this, the rivals accumulated a total of 63-44 points before the break.

Over the course of the third quarter Detroit Pistons he managed to maintain his difference on the scoreboard until he finished with a partial result of 24-24 and 87-68 in total. Finally, during the last quarter Detroit Pistons he managed to distance himself again in the light, in fact, he achieved a partial in this quarter of 10-1 and widened the difference to a maximum of 31 points (118-87) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 33-23. Finally, the match concluded with a result of 120-91 for the locals.

During the match, they highlighted Josh jackson and Mason Plumlee for his participation in the game, after getting 31 points, four assists and two rebounds and 13 points, seven assists and 11 rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Russell westbrook and Robin lopez for his actions during the game, with 16 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and 16 points, three assists and two rebounds respectively.

After taking the victory, the next clash of Detroit Pistons will be against New York Knicks in it Little Caesars Arena. For its part, the next rival of Washington Wizards be Dallas mavericks, with whom he will face in the Capital One Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.