Detroit Pistons They are one of eight teams that have been left out of the NBA season restart. The Michigan franchise, which no longer had a chance to qualify for the playoffs, is already working on planning for the league’s new season.

That is why they have signed Justin Patton, No. 16 pick of the 2017 Draft. Patton has only played nine games in the NBA since he was drafted due to the injuries he has suffered since then. The center will try to explode in some Pistons that are submerged in a reconstruction.