Detroit Pistons beat Cleveland Cavaliers (109-105)

04/20/2021 at 4:22 AM CEST

Detroit Pistons got the victory at home against Cleveland Cavaliers by 109-105 on a new NBA day. Previously, Detroit Pistons players were defeated on the road to Washington wizards by 121-100. For their part, the Cleveland Cavaliers also lost at home with Chicago Bulls 106-96, so after the game they completed a four-game losing streak. For now Detroit Pistons would be left out of the Play-offs with 18 victories in 58 games played, while Cleveland Cavaliers it would be left out of the play-off positions with 20 victories in 57 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

During the first quarter Detroit Pistons It was the main dominator, in fact, the team got a 14-0 run in this quarter and went on to win by 23 points (32-9) until finishing with a 37-22 result. After this, in the second quarter Cleveland Cavaliers he managed to get closer to the light, which ended with a partial score of 25-31. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 62-53 on the scoreboard.

During the third quarter, the visiting team’s players reduced distances again in the electronic game and ended with a partial result of 22-23 and a total of 84-76. Finally, the last quarter featured the two contenders, with various movements on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial score of 25-29. After all this, the players closed the electronic match with a result of 109-105 for the local team players.

The victory of Detroit Pistons was built on 18 points and 16 rebounds from Isaiah Stewart and the 20 points, two assists and four rebounds of Frank Jackson. The 28 points, four assists and seven rebounds of Collin sexton and the 23 points, six assists and a rebound of Darius garland they were not enough for Cleveland Cavaliers could win the game.

After taking the victory, the next clash of Detroit Pistons will be against Dallas mavericks in the American Airlines Center, while the next adversary of Cleveland Cavaliers will be Chicago Bulls, with which you will see the faces in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Follow the NBA schedule in full.