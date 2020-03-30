It was going to be celebrated during the month of June

Until last year it was the first major motor show for exercise

Detroit Hall organizers have confirmed the cancellation of the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. The facilities where it was to take place are to be used as a field hospital.

He Detroit Motor Show 2020 it is not going to be celebrated. After changing its usual location in January for June in order to revitalize the sample, it has finally had to be canceled due to the progress of the coronavirus pandemic, which hits harder and harder at U.S.

The fairgrounds of the city, among which is the one that was going to house the Detroit Motor Show, will serve to install field hospitals that can meet the high demand for patients expected. This has been confirmed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The organizers of the Detroit Motor Show They have confirmed that the exhibition will be held exactly during the same dates of the year 2021, that is, from June 14 to 26. All those who have purchased a ticket will be entitled to a refund. This will also be done with those who disbursed money to attend the Charity Preview, the charity gala of the event. However, in the latter case, the cost of admission can also be donated to one of the nine participating foundations.

He Detroit Motor Show It is the third renowned car show to be canceled this year after the Geneva Motor Show and the New York lounge. The first should have been held this March, while the second was scheduled for April.

“We are saddened to have to cancel the salon, but there is nothing more important than the health, safety and well-being of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan. We will do our best to help our community fight the coronavirus,” the director of the Detroit Motor Show, Rod Alberts.

