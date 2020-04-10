He Detroit’s North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) was due to run June 7-20, and has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Event organizers have announced a new date in June 2021.

This show had been changed from January to June and now they return it to its normal dates in January but from 2021.

The growing coronavirus crisis has caused many countries to be blocked and it is unclear whether these measures would be lifted entirely in June.

This virus continues to affect the automotive industry, factories have already been closed, thousands of workers have rested and, apart from the Geneva Motor Show, the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020 which was scheduled to start on April 21 and because the virus has not been controlled the auto show has been postponed and it is not known when the new dates for the show will be

Coronavirus is a virus that causes disease in mammals and birds. In humans, viruses cause respiratory infections, including the common cold, which are generally mild, although rarer forms such as SARS, MERS, and COVID-19 can be fatal.

