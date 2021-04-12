Detours could come to Disney +

The Star Wars universe could soon receive a new animated series, but we are not talking about a new project as such. We are talking about “Star Wars: Detours”, an animated series that it was developing back in 2012 but he never saw the light. A series that today is not considered canon of the Star Wars universe whose development was announced in 2012, but in 2015 it was learned of its cancellation.

The rumor What now sounds is that Disney could be considering recovering that work that was being done at the time to launch it on the Disney + platform. Apparently there would be about 52 installments, between episodes and specials of the series, completely finished. You look at a potential launch on the platform on May 4, Star Wars day, in the United States. It is not yet known if the same would happen for Disney + Spain.

Is CGI-animated comedy is a parody, and is set in the Star Wars universe and explores what everyday life is like in a galaxy far, far away. That is, it focuses on the normal people of the universe and their everyday problems … encompassing famous bounty hunters, crazed Ewoks, and even a Dark Lord of the Sith.

The creator of Star Wars, George Lucas, was in charge of carrying it out, while Brendan hayfrom “Robot Chicken” served as showrunner. Writers included Jane Espenson, Doug Goldstein, David A. Goodman, Breckin Meyer, Dan Milano, Michael Price, Tom Root, Kevin Shinick, and Zeb Wells. The series is produced by Lucasfilm Animation in collaboration with “Robot Chicken” creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich.

In the original voice cast of “Star Wars: Detours” we even had the return of some actors from the Star Wars movies, such as Ahmed Best like Jar Jar Binks, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO and Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian. New voices also joined them: Seth green as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Catherine taber like princess leia, Andy Richter like Zuckuss, “Weird Al” Yankovic as 4-LOM, Abraham Benrubi as Darth Vader and Seth macfarlane like Palpatine.

Other actors without known characters in the series are Dee Bradley Baker, Felicia Day, Gray DeLisle, Donald Faison, Nat Faxon, Jennifer Hale, Zachary Levi, Joel McHale, Breckin Meyer, Dan Milano Y Cree Summer. Han Solo also appears in the series, although it is still unknown who voices him.

If this material is recovered, it would link with recent Star Wars movements, for example recovering old material from the Star Wars universe, such as the animated series Star Wars: Clone Wars by Tartakovsky and the Ewoks films.

