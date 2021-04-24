Determine if masks are needed outdoors

The debate on the efficacy and necessity of wearing a mask outdoors is now open

Let’s start with the most obvious and clear: masks have been, are and will continue to be a fundamental and indispensable tool to prevent infections while this long COVID-19 pandemic lasts. Once this guideline has been established, it should be noted that the most recent research and studies have increased our knowledge about the mechanisms of spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, while, unfortunately, some health authorities, including the Ministry of Health itself, are taking too long to adapt to these new discoveries. A few weeks ago, we published in this science section on Yahoo an article entitled “Much of what we thought we knew about the coronavirus has radically changed and we must update the measures” and, along the same path, the time has also come to address the crucial issue of outdoor masks.

During the first months of the pandemic it was logical and correct to decree strict measures such as home confinement, the obligation to wear masks at all times (when there was enough supply for everyone), the prohibition of all kinds of outdoor activities, the closure of playgrounds, beaches, etc. We knew little about this new coronavirus and any precaution would be useful in the face of the spread of a disturbing and enigmatic virus. But time has passed, and now we have published and peer-reviewed science that points out that infections abroad are so minority that would justify relaxing the mandatory nature of masks in outdoor spaces.

Outdoor infections are very rare

The first studies indicating that outdoor infections were a minor concern began to arrive in late 2020, until a systematic review published in February of this year found that less than 10 percent of reported SARS-CoV infections- 2 occurred outdoors.

Data from the Republic of Ireland Health Protection Surveillance Center (HPSC) are among the clearest: of the 232,164 Covid-19 cases recorded statewide as of March 24 this year, 262 were due to outdoor transmission, which represents 0.1 percent of the total. This means that only one in a thousand infections occurred outdoors. Similar studies in Italy, China or England point in the same direction.

University of Leicester clinical virologist Julian Tang is the lead author of another significant analysis: “Of course, our study does not rule out transmission of the virus outdoors. However, to put this possibility in context, it should be noted that, among the 7,324 identified in China for our work, we only detected one outbreak outdoors. A 27-year-old man had an outdoor conversation with an individual who had returned from Wuhan on January 25 and had symptoms on February 1. This outbreak involved only two cases ”.

The debate is now open worldwide

At present, the majority trend is that both the most up-to-date data and available studies suggest that, at this time, the obligation to wear masks in open spaces is an ineffective measure and in many situations, totally unnecessary. During the last weeks, especially in the vaccination campaign, we have heard the concept of “risk-benefit balance” many times, and now the time has come to apply that same scientific scale to outdoor masks. The debate is now open and is being addressed around the world. Counting only the last days, numerous experts have addressed this question in media such as the New York Times, Slate, also in The Atlantic, or in National Geographic itself.

The vast majority of infections occur indoors or semi-open spaces with poor ventilation, and the legislation of some authorities is more confusing than effective. “Right now I could spend a day at the beach, putting on the mask to walk, taking it off to smoke, putting it back on to rest on the umbrella and taking it off again to go inside a bar and eat,” said doctor Javier Padilla , author of Epidemiocracia, who is very clear about it: “we must talk about masks abroad, yes, but so that we can begin to determine when we are going to stop using them, with what criteria, where they will not be necessary and where they will have to be reinforced its use”.

The long-term use of masks is not sustainable and, sooner or later, we will have to start to stop using them

It seems clear that maintaining a constant and widespread use of masks for 7.6 billion people in the world does not seem like a sustainable measure in the long term: it involves a huge economic expense, for many families with limited resources it is a heavy burden, without forget that they have become a serious problem for the environment.

The slow but continuous advance of vaccines will allow the strictest and least effective measures to be relaxed, and without a doubt the use of masks abroad should be studied already. The countries that are leading the way in this vaccination campaign, such as Israel, have already suspended the obligation to wear masks outdoors. Of course, as in the rest of the measures, it is necessary to study when and how this suspension will take place, in which places it might be advisable to wait a little longer and in which spaces it could be discontinued. Let us hope that data, studies and the experience of experts are the basis on which to begin to legislate this hopeful change. After all, the mask has become a characteristic symbol of the pandemic and that, little by little, we can see each other again is good news.

