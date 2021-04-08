Detentions at the US border rise 70% in March and hit the highest in 15 years

April 8, 2021

The number of migrants detained at the southern border of the United States rose 71% in March compared to the previous month, for a total of 172,331 people – a maximum in 15 years – and with a sharp increase in unaccompanied minors, according to official figures. published this Thursday.

The number of unaccompanied minors registered an increase of 100% in one month, adding more than 18,000 children, according to data from the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

WITH INFORMATION FROM AFP

