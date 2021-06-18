Detection time of the most serious genetic abnormalities of eggs and sperm

There are different genetic abnormalities in human embryos and the most serious can be detected a few hours after fertilization, before the first cell division of the newly fertilized egg.

The abnormalities detected in this phase of development reflect inherited problems of a sperm or egg and, therefore, will affect all the cells of the future embryo.

Other abnormalities caused by more advanced embryo division errors only affect part of the embryonic cells, an abnormality called “mosaicism,” which can correct the embryo itself, removing defective cells and replacing them with healthy cells.

A study recently published by German and British scientists in the academic journal Cell addresses this type of anomaly and confirms the theses of different studies published in the last twenty years by the team of scientists from the MARGen clinic in Granada in Spain, led by Dr. Jan Tesarik and Dr. Raquel Mendoza Tesarik.

According to these scientists, all cells in the human body have control mechanisms (“checkpoints”) that verify compliance with the previous steps before allowing DNA replication and cell division. If cells do not meet the necessary conditions for normal development, checkpoints act in two ways. First, they delay the development process, waiting for a spontaneous correction of the detected anomaly. Second, if this correction does not occur, the cells receive a signal for self-destruction.

This mechanism works perfectly in the somatic cells of adult individuals. However, in the case of embryos, their action is incomplete, so as not to slow down the progression of embryonic development. In this way, embryos are more likely to suffer from different types of chromosomal abnormalities, compared to cells from adults. “The control mechanisms,” explains Dr. Tesarik, “also work in embryos, although with lower efficiency and the main ‘checkpoint’ acts in newly fertilized eggs, before the first embryonic division.”

Between fertilization and the first cell division of the embryo, the DNA of the ovum and the sperm are separated into two different nuclei, called “pronuclei”. The female pronucleus contains the maternal DNA, while the male pronucleus forms apart from the sperm nucleus and contains the paternal DNA. Both pronuclei quickly fuse and give rise to the first cell division of the embryo. And this is when the main “checkpoint” in early human embryogenesis acts. “If the system detects an abnormality in one of the two pronuclei,” Dr. Tesarik pointed out, “it slows the progression of the affected pronucleus towards the condition that allows its fusion with the other.” This “delay” can be detected by a non-invasive microscopic observation of the fertilized eggs ”.

Pioneering studies

At the beginning of this century, several groups of scientists (in Spain, Italy, France and Turkey), led by Dr. Jan Tesarik, published three studies showing that delays in the development of one of the pronuclei with respect to the other indicate a significant risk spontaneous arrest of embryonic development, implantation failure and genetic abnormalities of embryos. The recent German-British study confirms these observations and explains their molecular mechanism.

Origin of these anomalies

There are two main causes of genetic (chromosomal) abnormalities in human embryos. The problem can be caused by aneuploidy (an inadequate number of chromosomes) in one of the two gametes (the egg or the sperm). Other abnormalities may result from errors in the cell divisions of newly fertilized eggs. The anomalies resulting from aneuploidy of the ovules or sperm are usually more harmful, since they are transmitted, during the later development of the embryo, to all of its cells. Abnormalities resulting from cell division errors in newly fertilized eggs are less serious, as they result in “chromosomal mosaicism” that can be corrected by the embryos themselves. In fact, there is another important “checkpoint” during human embryogenesis, related to the activation of genomic expression in embryos. Cells with abnormalities do not activate genomic expression and end up fragmented. Thus the embryo loses a few cells but manages to maintain its genetic integrity.

Regarding anomalies of the first type (resulting from abnormalities of the ovules or sperm), the German-British study highlights the importance of their detection in newly fertilized eggs, before the first cell division. This protocol has been carried out for years by the team at the MARGen clinic in Granada. “This evaluation is very important – indicate doctors Tesarik and Mendoza Tesarik -, since the” checkpoint “acting at the level of the pronuclei is not complete. The delay in the evolution of the affected pronucleus rarely prevents the evolution of the affected ovules. Therefore, embryos with abnormalities can continue, and some of them can even reach the blastocyst stage (day 5 after fertilization). If this evaluation is combined with the traditional ones, carried out in the following days, the precision is further increased ”.

According to scientists from Granada, patients have to be informed of the status of their embryos in the most detailed way possible. “If an embryo, with an unfavorable evaluation on the first day after fertilization, reaches the state of blastocyst, 5 days later, a preimplantation genetic diagnosis analysis can be proposed to the couples to confirm the current situation of the embryos.” (Source: MARGen)