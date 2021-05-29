Detected a variant of the coronavirus that mixes the mutations of the British and the Indian

The Minister of Health of Vietnam, Nguyen Thanh Long, announced this Saturday that they have detected a new variant of Covid-19 that mix Indian and British mutations, local media report.

“More concretely, is the indian variant with mutations that originally belong to the British variant, “said the minister in statements collected by the official website VnExpress.

The new variant was discovered when investigating the sequence of the virus genome in some new infected in the Indochinese nation, said the minister, noting that this could be more infectious and resistant than previous variants.

Vietnam has registered its worst wave of infections in recent weeks, reaching record numbers in daily cases, and which worries the authorities, who so far have managed to contain with great success the spread of the virus.

Since the fourth wave was unleashed, on April 27, Vietnam has registered around 3,600 community infections out of a total of 6,396 since the start of the pandemic, which has caused 47 deaths in total.

Vietnam’s success in curbing the spread of the virus has not been replicated in the vaccination campaign, that advances slowly and so far only slightly more than a million Vietnamese have been inoculated with the drug out of a population of 96 million.

With its usual secrecy, the communist regime in Hanoi has limited itself to pointing out the supply problems in the international market to justify its slowness in the acquisition of vaccines.