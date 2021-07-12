Detect two variants of COVID in a deceased patient

The case is being investigated and today there are few data that are known about it. What, for now, is known for sure is that, according to the Ansa news agency, a deceased old woman by coronavirus was simultaneously infected with two variants different. Now it is up to the researchers to determine if this double contagion was decisive in his death or not.

By genetically sequencing the samples, they detected the presence of two variants of coronavirus. (Photo: .)

The deceased patient is a 90 year old Belgian woman what had not received the vaccine against the coronavirus and from which it is unknown how it could be infected. According to what has emerged about her medical file, which will be debated within the framework of the European Congress of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases that takes place these days, the old woman was infected with the Alpha and Beta variants. Is about the British and the South African, respectively.

For some time the variants have come to be named by Greek letters instead of by the country in which they were first detected at the request of the World Health Organization. The WHO decided in early June to “not stigmatize” the countries. Thus, in addition to the two detected in this patient, the Brazilian was called Gama and the Indian, Delta.

As for the case of double contagion under study, the first known to Ansa, the deceased I lived alone and received assistance. Last March was admitted for falls and it was when they carried out a test at the time of hospital admission that they detected that she was infected. At first he showed a good evolution, but in just a few days his condition became complicated.

He began to present respiratory symptoms and ended up dying. It wasn’t until they proceeded genetically analyze samples taken that detected the presence of both variants at the same time. To confirm this, they re-analyzed another of the samples taken during another test with the same result.

Anne Vankeerberghen, author of the work and member of the OLV Hospital in Aalst (Belgium), has pointed out the uniqueness of the case due to the lack of evidence in this regard and pointed out that other cases of infection by two strains of influenza have been known before. “However, the verification of these cases globally is probably an underestimated event due to the limited use of tests to identify variants and due to the lack of an easy way to identify coinfections with whole genome sequencing,” he added.

According to the . agency, in Belgium coronavirus infections have increased with an average of 1027 new daily. In the global balance, since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, 1,093,700 infections and 25,198 deaths have been recorded.

