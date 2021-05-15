Detect two cases of the Colombian variant of the coronavirus in Mallorca

The Son Espases Microbiology Service has detected, for the first time, two cases of the Colombian variant of the coronavirus, called VOC B.1.6, in Mallorca and highlights that the English variant continues to be the predominant one in the Balearic Islands, with 80% of new cases detected.

The Microbial Genomics Unit of the Microbiology Service of the Son Espases University Hospital has detected these two cases of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the last round of sequencing, corresponding to the fourth week of April and first week of May, in which 70 cases have been analyzed, the Ministry of Health has detailed in a statement.

Of the 70 cases analyzed, 56 belong to the British variant, which continues to be the predominant one in the Balearic Islands, with 80%.

Of the other 14 cases sequenced, 13 have the E484K mutation, which determines a certain decrease in the effectiveness of the available vaccines. The other detected variant is not considered relevant.

Among those 13 cases mentioned, for the first time there are two cases of VOC 1,621, Colombian, detected in Mallorca.

The rest are variants already detected previously. Specifically, there are five cases of the Brazilian variant (P1) (three in Mallorca and two in Ibiza), three of the Nigerian (B.1.525) and three of the New York (B.1.526), ​​all of them in Mallorca.

Until now, no cases of the Indian variant have been found in the Balearic Islands.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Microbial Genomics Unit of the Son Espases Microbiology Service has sequenced the genomes of more than 1,200 cases of Covid-19 in the Balearic Islands.

According to Health, it is one of the centers that has sequenced the most SARS-CoV-2 samples in Spain, well above recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

The results have been communicated to the General Directorate of Public Health and Participation and to the National Center for Microbiology.