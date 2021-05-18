Detect the coronavirus in the air? If possible

As it is a highly infective pathogen, the researchers have developed simulations of the device with VLPs (virus like particles). “They are viral particles created in the laboratory with the same size and number of virus particles, but without the RNA [su material genético]”, Morais explained.

Experts calibrate the biosensor with known viral load concentrations. In this way, when the device identifies said load, it can relate it to reference curves stored in the software. “If it passes all the quality controls that we are evaluating, the system could detect the virus in a room without the need for PCR”, the expert stressed. The device would be placed in a representative place of the cabin to be analyzed. When the viral load was high, the sensor would emit an alarm signal, visual or audible.

Currently, the project is in the prototype phase and is being evaluated at the General Hospital of Castellón, in rooms with a size of approximately forty cubic meters. If the preliminary results of the research team continue to be successful, The device could be marketed to analyze closed spaces such as homes, classrooms, restaurants, cinemas and means of transport.