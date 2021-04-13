Detect and remove malware in Windows 10 for free with this Microsoft tool | Technology

Microsoft offers you some free tools to fight threats on your PC. If you suspect that your computer may be infected, we will tell you how to use one of them to detect and remove malware in Windows 10.

There are many threats on the internet that can endanger your computer, but today you don’t have to spend money to keep your computer protected. Microsoft offers some free tools to fight malware in Windows 10. Among them, Microsoft Defender stands out, its free antivirus for Windows 10, although it is not the only one.

A few days ago we already explained the operation of Microsoft MRT or MRST, the Malicious Software Removal Tool from the Redmond company, and today we are going to show you how it works Microsoft Safety Exam (Microsoft Safety Scanner or MSERT).

Security Scan has the same engine and threat definitions as Defender Antivirus, but unlike Defender, it does not offer real-time protection or automatic updates. Of course, it is capable of scan and remove malware if you suspect that your antivirus is not working properly.

To benefit from the functions of this tool, go to the official Microsoft website and download the appropriate version for your Windows 10 architecture. If you are not sure which one it is, you can check it in Settings> System> About, in the Specifications section Of the device.

Next, install the program following the instructions in the wizard, and then launch it to scan your computer. As you can see in the following screenshot, you can carry out three types of analysis:

Quick scan, which scans the section most likely to have viruses, spyware, or other unwanted programs. This does not eliminate the infections, and if they are found, it will ask you to perform a full scan. Complete analisis, which scans the entire system for malware and removal of infections. Personalized analysis, which performs a quick virus scan and scans the folder location you specify.

Once you run the analysis, Microsoft Security Exam Will Detect Possible Viruses and will attempt to override the changes made by the identified threats.

This tool can be used for 10 days after download. Once it expires, you will need to download an updated version to ensure you have the latest virus definitions. In addition, Microsoft remembers that it is not a replacement for antivirus and recommends that you use Defender for Windows 10 so that your computer is always protected.