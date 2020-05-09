You can find SD cards on the Internet at very low prices, many of them from well-known brands, with a large storage capacity and with an attractive transfer speed for the price at which they are sold. However, it is possible that we are facing a false card, a copy of the original, altered to promise more storage of the real card and that will bring us serious operating problems.

There are ways to detect these false cards so that they do not scam us, to avoid using them on our devices and thus save those files that we want to keep and that are at risk if we use one of these manipulated SD cards to deceive us and our computers, showing false storage capacity. We are going to try to spot those fake cards and teach you why you shouldn’t use them.

Fake SD or microSD cards

These are imitations of an original microSD or SD card, with logos and similarities with the most powerful brands on the market, which in reality offer neither the storage nor the features they offer. They sell much cheaper that the officers who, apparently, are the same. The manufacturers of these cards manipulate the controller that has these cards installed and thus ensure that our mobile phone or computer recognizes them as cards with much higher storage than the real one.

This will cause, when we try to exceed the real capacity of the storage because we believe that there is still a lot of empty memory, the files will be overwritten and we will lose them, are innacesible or corrupt, in addition to causing malfunctions of the device that could be fatal in the long term. So try to detect these copies and avoid using them.

What to look for to detect it

It is easy to fall into the offers, especially in some cases where the original price is usually much higher than the discounted price, but the first thing we have to think about is that there may be a trap behind that bargain, surely a false card. This first indicator, the price. We tend to always bet on the cheapest but the price can be a good clue to know if we are dealing with an original or a fake microSD, especially if we find a very large price difference. In that case, you have to hesitate and subject the cheap card to a series of tests.

The first, if we have the two cards in hand, the expensive and the cheap, is to look at details. There are details that may seem unimportant, such as its finish. You can also check if the name of the company and all the data are well written, if the logo is poorly drawn or raises suspicions of little authenticity …

It is like when we are faced with the copy of a counterfeit garment, that there are details that indicate that no matter how well made the copy is, it is not the same as the original. If we buy in an online store, this method will be complicated, since photography could be tricked also to pose as a real card. Once you have it, you can check whether or not it is an original microSD and return it if the purchase policy allows it.

Be suspicious and check

If we make the purchase in an online store, we must do it in those that are reliable and avoid extreme offers or the unknown sellers, without letting ourselves be carried away only by the low price of that item that we have seen much more expensive in another store of which we do have references. If, despite all the indications, we have bought a card that we are not sure of and we want to check if it is original or if we have been scammed with its capacity, there are ways to detect that a card is fake and that it has actually been tampered with to trick us.

Know if it is an original microSD

If we have already acquired the card but we have doubts, there is some test that we can perform to find out if it is original or false, to avoid putting our files and equipment at risk. The first is very simple and has to do with the EAN code that all products have in one part of their packaging. The barcode, as it is better known. If you enter the barcode of any product in a search engine like Google, the search will return the product in question, be it a bottle of water or, as in this case, an SD card. In the event that this barcode corresponds to that of the official product, it will be a good first step. Conversely, if you don’t or can’t find that code, be wary.

The packaging will also be a clue, since in the originals it will be difficult to open and it is usually made of heat-sealed blister, that is, the box must be broken to access the product. Another test we can do is enter it into a computer and load into it many large files that we do not have much appreciation for, as we may lose them. These cards, as we have already seen, offer and deceive the user and the computer, showing a capacity that they do not really have.

When we load the card with these files that, if they were original, they should be stored without problems, what they are going to do is overwrite some files over others, which will make many of them impossible to consult, inaccessible or corrupted. If this happens and we also notice that the transfer speed is poor, we will be facing a false card and it will be better if we do not use it.

Apps to detect that it is original

We can also use an app to discover if the SD card that we have acquired is original or false. In this case, unfortunately, we must also have purchased the card first and insert it into our smartphone, although it is a step that we can take if we have doubts to avoid further damage if we continue to use the card continuously.

SD Insight

With the SD Insight application we will know all the details of the card that we have entered in our terminal. Model, manufacturer, date of manufacture, serial number and actual storage capacity. If this does not match the storage for which you have paid, you will be facing a false card and it will be best if you do not continue using it. Also, you may not have the manufacturer’s name if it has been tampered with.

A1 SD Bench

Another application that can help us distinguish between an original SD card and a tampered copy is A1 SD Bench. If in the previous case we look at the storage capacity and the manufacturer, here the indicator to take into account will be transfer speed. If it is less than what it should be or what we have been offered, we may be facing an imitation and, therefore, a poor performance.

Fake card problems

The use of false cards can bring problems to our devices, beyond having paid for much lower storage capacity at what we were promised and a lower transfer speed. It is possible that not all devices recognize these types of cards for their low quality, which will make their operation erratic and, in addition, their life will not be very long, which will force us to buy another card soon and the expense will be reduced. will multiply.

One of the most serious problems of not using an original microSD card is file loss. Although these cards are capable of deceiving the device with a capacity that they do not really have, what they do is overwrite some files on top of each other, so we will lose information, photos or documents that are important to us for having stored them on a false card. These documents will be inaccessible or corrupt and we will lose them.

Other faults have also been detected in these types of fake cards, such as a high temperature, due to their low quality, which could cause performance problems on our devices or fatal problems. There have also been cases of some devices such as cameras that have been turned off after a few minutes of recording or use with some of these cards, so we will lose much of the work and, sometimes, the device could also be damaged.