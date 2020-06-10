A technological application that works as a kind of Covid number, passport or code that alerts the system if the person has symptoms or has been close to a positive contact with Covid-19 has been launched in the country, as part of the response. prevention and control of the pandemic.

The APP COVID-RD application is anonymous and free and works as a type of traffic light or alert with a code of green, yellow and red lights, depending on the immunological and serological condition of the user, as well as guiding how to access services or evidence if necessary.

From now on, citizens can download it to their cell phones so that as much data as possible is available. It is beneficial for the user because it would have immediate access to guidelines and diagnosis and for the State, which can provide a quick response with less investment of human and economic resources.

The details were offered yesterday to Listín Diario by Dr. Alejandro Báez, advisor to the Executive Branch on Covid-19 affairs and who heads the Covid-19 Health Emergency Management Committee, in support of the Ministry of Public Health.

He said that the application uses an international protocol, since it adopted the code of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which guarantees the protection of the user’s personal data and offers the person who downloads it monitoring, notifications, statistics and official information on the pandemic. .

In phase one, the application allows to provide real-time data of people with symptoms to the Ministry of Public Health for a faster response and with less human and economic resources, and to avoid the spread of the virus, since it can make specific interventions.

Dr. Báez reported that the formal launch of the new prevention and control tool for Covid-19 is scheduled for this Friday, but that people can start downloading it now and that its use is voluntary.

Covid-19 positive people issue through it an alert of symptoms immediately appear and receive a medical follow-up, epidemiological and serological discharge.

He explained that it allows you to trace the contacts that positive Covid-19 users have had with other people, which is done by incorporating the Safe Path code released by MIT, or an application called Private Kit.

The APP, once it is massively downloaded by the population, allows to have a local pulse on whether a neighborhood or sector is experiencing an outbreak, which allows for timely intervention in that specific area, and to give a quick and intelligent response.

In phase two, explains Dr. Báez, he generates a kind of COVID passport, with a number, code or a kind of a traffic light that emits alerts in green, yellow, and red, depending on the user’s condition.

That code, he explains, at the company level will allow secure access to different services, since it gives information on whether the person is positive or has immunity, allowing the business to make decisions about which server may be in sensitive areas, and even in restaurants to know if the person can go to their facilities or should pick up the order.

Also, it connects with the epidemiological and serological discharge form, so that 14 days later it is discharged, and then it can have access to work that requires physical contact.

The main advantage for the surveillance system is that it allows the deployment of epidemiological resources including tests and interventions in an agile and intelligent way, optimizing resources and quick response.

The user, in addition to having the information that he had contact with someone positive, will allow him to access different lines of services or work, and medical follow-up and monitoring of positive patients.

