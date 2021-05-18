+ DETAILS | These are the places in the US where you no longer have to wear masks

May 18, 2021 May 18, 2021

Since the beginning of May, in some states of the United States (USA) authorization was given that those people who have already been fully vaccinated can travel in certain places without the use of masks; Therefore, several locals decided to second these announcements.

What are the places where you can enter without masks?

CVS Pharmacy

The establishment since May 17 does not require the use of masks in its stores to those who are vaccinated, unless required by local leaders.

Target

“Face covers will continue to be strongly recommended for clients and team members who are not fully vaccinated,” the venue said in a statement.

Walmart

Walmart stores reported that customers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not need to wear masks in their stores, unless state or local laws require one.

Publix

This US supermarket chain announced that as of May 15 the use of masks within its establishments for vaccinated customers and workers will be optional, “unless required by a state or local ordinance.

Alba restaurant in Malvern

They removed the mandatory mask use signs and employees were sent an email authorizing them to refrain from wearing masks if they were already vaccinated.

Disney World and Universal Orlando

The Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort parks, in Florida, modified their policy to use face masks in outdoor spaces, only.

Starbucks

Although initially they said that they would maintain the use of masks, in the last update of its website the chain of coffee shops announced that as of May 17, the masks will be optional in their establishments for fully vaccinated customers, as long as no local regulation prevents it. .

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s supermarket chain announced that people who are fully vaccinated will not have to wear masks to enter their establishments. The supermarket is one of the first wholesalers in the country to eliminate the mandatory use of face masks.

Sam’s Club

By belonging to Walmart, Sam’s Club stores adopt the same regulations as the American retail giant.

Costco

At Costco, vaccinated customers will be able to shop without masks in US cities that do not have state or local usage mandates.

Sprouts Farmers Market

These markets also lifted the mandatory use of masks, although they “strongly” recommend people over 2 years of age who are not vaccinated to use the mask, as well as to follow any local regulations on this issue.