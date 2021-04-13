+ DETAILS | The experience of a Nashville woman who had a “severe reaction” to the J&J vaccine

In Nashville, Tennessee, a 29-year-old woman is one of the six cases of thrombosis reported as a result of the injection against COVID-19 by the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson.

Exclusively for the NBC network, the affected, who asked not to reveal her identity, said that she received the single dose of J&J on March 19 at a hospital in Nashville. After inoculation, he experienced some usual symptoms and fever. After a week he went to the emergency room for “uncontrollable shaking”, some breathing problems and a feverish picture that persisted, according to what was reported, for at least two days.

“Since then, I have had some strange symptoms that could have been attributed to a viral infection, mainly a headache that persisted for two weeks, and some pain and swelling in the legs,” he detailed during a telephone interview from his bedroom. hospitalization. “And then also some random bruises that would appear all over my body,” he added.

When he went to the emergency room the week after the injection, he said that doctors found nothing strange in his blood work or something that, at the time, suggested clotting or low platelets still so he returned home and it continued to “get worse” over the next week.

“And then when I went back to the ER, it was because my leg was so swollen that I couldn’t walk, so at that point they found the DVT or the clots in my legs,” she said. “I have been in the hospital for a week and I was in the ICU until Sunday,” he added.

Asked if at the time there was any indication from the doctors that what she was experiencing was due to the vaccine she received, the woman said they were keeping an open mind and that there were some options on the table.

The woman said she had no pre-existing conditions or a family history of clotting. “The only thing that is potentially correlated is that she was taking estrogen-based birth control,” she shared.

His prognosis at this time is that he has a very low risk of cerebrovascular accident (CVA) and continues to be monitored. She shared that it is now an anticoagulant intravenous drip, and so far her lab tests continue to “improve very well in the last few days.”

She’s still not sure about long-term problems, indicating that there could be conversations about a potentially increased risk of clots if you try to get pregnant later in life.

“I think this is all still really new, so we don’t have the answers yet,” he said. When asked if he regretted having received the vaccine, he clarified: “No, absolutely not. No regrets”. And he added: “I think that’s why they call it medical practice, we are always practicing and learning,” he said. “I am grateful to be young and healthy for the rest, and I hope that we can overcome this without problems (…). I just want to be clear, vaccines are good and they save lives, “he added.

The patient hopes that people will continue to get vaccinated. “And I’m not here to tell people not to, in fact, I would encourage people to get vaccinated safely. I mean, especially with this, it was an emergency. Obviously, we have been dealing with an emergency, so it is impossible to foresee something like this happening. “

Finally, she stated that she is anxious for other young women to know what side effects to be aware of and that she hopes that other women will seek help sooner if they have any of the same symptoms.

With information from NBC News