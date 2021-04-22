+ DETAILS | Tax payment on internet purchases from Florida

April 22, 2021

The governor of Florida, United States (USA), signed the new tax law for online purchases in that state since July 1.

This applies to out-of-state businesses, as they must collect sales tax.

“This is not a dramatic change, it is a change in who collects the taxes,” said State Senator Manny Diaz.

How much will the payment be?

The purchase per product online from Florida will be 6% of the total bill, which represents $ 6 for every $ 100 due to state tax.

If the person lives in Miami-Dade, they must pay 7% county tax.

