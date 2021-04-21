Details revealed about Martin Maldonado’s contract extension with the Astros

The details of the new contract extension of the Houston Astros with Martin Maldonado on the MLB came to light.

A few weeks ago, the extension of Maldonado’s contract with the Houston Astros was announced, although he had a terrible start to the season, so far they had not revealed the details of that contract.

The contract extension of Martin Maldonado with the Houston Astros it’s official. It is worth 5 million in 2022. There is a club option for 2023 for 4 million with a purchase of $ 500,000. That option costs $ 5 million if Maldonado plays 90 games in the 22.

In addition to the details, Maldonado spoke a bit about how he feels about signing a contract extension in the middle of the 2021 season.

Here his words:

“I was thinking about the deal and hitting too much. It is something that I do not recommend to anyone, to talk about an extension in the middle of the season … Now I can sleep better ”.

Maldonado: “I was thinking about the deal and I was striking about way too much. It’s something I don’t recommend to nobody, talking about an extension in the middle of the season. … Now I can sleep better. “

How good is the boricua Martin Maldonado?

In about 11 seasons in the MLB Behind the plate with the Minnesota Twins, Anaheim Angels, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros, Maldonado was a Golden Glove in 2016 and has stood out in situational moments with his wood, his courage behind the plate It is not negotiable.

Maldonado hails from Naguabo, Puerto Rico, is 6-0 feet with 223 pounds and 34 years old.