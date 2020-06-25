You can add additional mobile lines to Jazztel in several different modalities as you need more or less minutes, more or less gigabytes per month. Additional Jazztel lines can be contracted based on your needs and does not have to match what you have contracted on the main line.

For current clients

All additional lines can be added to a Fiber + Mobile pack:

Jazzmóvil0 additional line 1 GB Calls to 0 cents a minute to national landlines and mobiles 1 GB monthly Total per month with VAT: 4 euros Unlimited additional line 5 GB Unlimited calls 5 GB monthly Total per month with VAT: 8 euros Unlimited additional line + 20 GB Unlimited calls 20 GB monthly Total per month with VAT: 12.00 euros

For new clients

Additional line Jazzmóvil0 Calls at 0 cents per minute to national landlines and mobiles 1 GB monthly Total per month without VAT: 3.31 euros Total per month with VAT: 4 euros Additional line 4 GB and 250 minutes 250 minutes of calls 4 GB included monthly Total per month without VAT: 7.44 euros Total per month with VAT included: 9.00 euros Unlimited additional line + 4 GB Unlimited calls 4 GB monthly Total per month without VAT: 8.26 euros Total per month with VAT: 10, 00 euros Unlimited additional line `10 GB Unlimited calls 10 GB monthly Total per month without VAT: 13.22 euros Total per month with VAT: 16.00 euros Unlimited additional line + 25 GB Unlimited calls 25 GB per month Total per month without VAT : 16.52 euros Total per month with VAT: 20.00 euros

Limits and conditions

The flat rate for unlimited calls has limit to 150 different associated destinations. When you have reached 150 destinations, the rate will be 25 cents per minute of call and with a price of 30 cents per call establishment.

For its part, the data will allow us to navigate during the gigabytes included in the rate. Once the included gigas are exhausted, you can continue browsing with a 100 MB bonus for 2 euros the bonus and with the possibility of hire up to 30 bonuses a month. Once you have exhausted the bonuses or if you do not want to activate them, the connection speed is 16 kbps at no additional cost. You will navigate slower but without any cost.

Permanence

Jazztel’s additional lines they have no commitment to stay. You can hire a maximum of four additional mobile lines for each Pack rate. All of them must go to the same name as the owner of the main line. Maximum four, without permanence, with the rate you want but all associated with a holder.

How to hire

You can add the additional lines if you already have a Jazztel account and from the web:

Go to the website for additional Jazztel lines Choose from the three available options Click on “I want it” Login with your NIF / CIF / NIE and password Follow Jazztel’s steps to sign up for the line

Contact customer support

If you see that you can’t hire additional lines or if you have any unresolved questions, you can contact Jazztel customer service through different means: by phone, by social networks, by email …

By phone

1565 for operator customers calling dfrom a Jazztel line

640 00 15 65 for customers who call from a line of another operator. 900 90 55 85 for anyone, whether or not a customer

Through social networks

You can contact Jazztel on Twitter and Facebook, although they will take longer to answer you than when calling. Lets send a direct message and they answer you solving your question, query or problem.