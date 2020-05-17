With a successful first part, it was normal for a second part to be working. Despite having a pandemic in front of us, there are productions that managed to finish filming before the entertainment industry stopped completely, among this list of lucky ones is the exclusive series from Amazon. Fortunately, the director has revealed excellent news such as premiere of the second season of ‘The Boys’.

The series is based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comics, where a group of powerless men unite to face off against a team of superheroes called The Seven who are corrupt, violent and despotic with humanity. But the war is just beginning, the eight chapters have been the beginning of everything that is coming for the new installment of the show.

Stuck with blood, dark humor, action and gore, this and much more we look forward to and look like we will get. New images have come out, added to a teaser that shows that the best is yet to come. Eric Kripke posted an announcement on Twitter that we will soon know many new details.

“I’ve been asked a lot, so this is the actualización The Boys’ update: Season 2 is working remotely. Still need to work on the special effects and sound, but we are close [de terminar]. The premiere (and many interesting details) will be announced soon, ”wrote Kipke.

I get asked a lot, so #TheBoysTV update: finishing # Season2 remotely. Still some VFX & sound to do, but we’re SO CLOSE! Airdate (& other cool shit) will be announced SOON! #TheBoys @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo #SPNFamily @Sethrogen @KarlUrban @ JackQuaid92 @antonystarr @ErinMoriarty_ pic.twitter.com/mpS8lHgZT7 – Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) May 16, 2020

Before the coronavirus arrived, the filmmaker announced that in the middle of this year The second part would arrive, so we hope that everything continues in order to be able to meet a release date before the end of this year, excited?