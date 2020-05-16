Details on Oliver Luck’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon

More details came out this week about Oliver Luck’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon. According to The Associated Press, Vince McMahon’s attorneys argued in court that he was justified in firing XFL CEO Oliver Luck last month, just before the league ceased.

Oliver Luck filed a federal lawsuit for his dismissal on April 9. Luck alleges that McMahon breached his contract and is seeking $ 23.8 million in court.

McMahon’s attorneys claim that Luck was fired because he did not devote all his time to XFL’s responsibilities.

McMahon’s defense stated that “Luck effectively abandoned his responsibilities as CEO and Commissioner of the XFL at a time when the league faced its most important crisis: the threat to its business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. ″

Luck is also accused of ignoring a McMahon directive of not hiring players with “questionable or problematic backgrounds,” as well as misusing a league cell phone.

Paul Dobrowski, an attorney for Oliver Luck, says the allegations are unfounded.

“At the time, no one said, ‘Oliver, you are not following XFL policy.’ Or I sent him a notice letter, which would have been required under his contract. “

The $ 23.8 million that Oliver Luck is seeking in court includes $ 800,000 in base salary for the remaining two months of his 2019-20 contract, a $ 2 million bonus for contract year 2019-20, and $ 21 million in salary. and bonuses in the remaining three years of his contract with XFL.

The XFL announced last month that they would cease operations just weeks after announcing that they would end their 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, the plan was to return for a season in 2021, however, the league later declared bankruptcy.

