Details of the Star Wars universe from the last episode of La Remesa Mala

We continue to delve into the repercussions that the new Star Wars animated series brings, “The Bad Remittance”. As we discussed in our review of the second episode released this past Friday on the Disney + platform, this new episode brings News from the early days of the Galactic Empire.

The premiere episode of “La Remesa Mala” / “The Bad Batch” concluded with the group fleeing their homeworld, Kamino, after Tarkin and the Imperials turned their “brother”, Crosshair, against them. With nowhere else to turn, Clone Force 99 decides to seek an ally to help them hide. In the chapter “Cut and Run” / “Run, Cut”, the group ends up on the planet Saleucami. Here is some information on the beloved character Rex, but it also brings the return of another old acquaintance – though not as well known – from the franchise.

Who is Carl?

At the beginning of the episode, it didn’t take long to find out who the old contact of the clone group is. Is about Cut Lawquane. This character made his Star Wars debut in the second season episode of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” titled “Deserter.” In that episode, Obi-Wan, Commander Cody, and Captain Rex pursue General Grevious, who leads them on a futile search that ends in Saleucami. However, while on patrol with some of his troops, Rex is separated from his group after being shot by a commando droid, and ends up at Cut’s home. Cut was a clone who fought in the Clone Wars but decided to defect from the army and live a quiet life. At first, Rex can’t understand why a Clone would leave his post, but after some tough conversations, he begins to understand why Cut chose to live a normal life.

“Deserter” was Cut’s only appearance in “The Clone Wars,” but his friendship with Rex never faded. In “Cut and Run,” Clone Force 99 turns to Cut, whom they met on one of their previous missions. It is thus revealed with that episode that other clones knew of the existence of this deserter clone. They quickly inform him of what has happened to the Republic and the Clone Army, but, to his surprise, the former soldier has more information.

Cut tells the Bad Remittance clones that the day before they reached Saleucami, Rex stopped by and talked about the inhibitor chips. Although that dialogue was mostly a line for the group to talk about the Clone Army’s programming, also reveals what Rex did directly after the events of Order 66. Recall that at the end of “The Clone Wars,” Rex and Ahsoka Tano fought for their lives on a Republic cruiser after the 501st received the horrible order. Rex and Ahsoka were able to survive, but the rest of the captain’s battalion lost their lives, leaving Rex and Ahsoka to bury the bodies.

That bleak moment in “The Clone Wars” was Rex’s last appearance before his eventual return in “Star Wars Rebels.” In that other animated series, Rex lives his days on the planet Seelos alongside his fellow clones Gregor and Wolfe. It would not be surprising if “La Remesa Mala” gives more details of what Rex did at this time.

Chain Codes

One item that the animated series has retrieved is the string code. This element was introduced in “The Mandalorian”, a series that we remember is set some 28 years after the events of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

“The Mandalorian” first mentions a chain code in its premiere episode, when bounty hunter Din Djarin accepts the Client’s commission to retrieve what we eventually learned to be El Niño, aka Grogu. This implied that the chain code was some kind of unique identifier that bounty hunters could use in conjunction with a tracking marker to locate targets. In the second season, Boba Fett also gets to show a hologram of his chain code, which meant the first “appearance” in the Star Wars universe, although without going much deeper.

This second episode, “The Bad Remittance” we have the first ideas of the new order that the Galactic Empire will establish. All ships are being seized and searched, and the Republic currency is being replaced by galactic credits; the Empire will exchange money for free, but only to citizens with a chain code. That same identification is necessary for interplanetary travel. That makes part of the plot of the episode about getting him some fake chain codes for Cut, Suu and their two children.