details of the new saloon and SUV

The Ioniq 6 and 7 are the new cars that Hyundai is developing, a saloon and an SUV both equipped with 100 percent electric powertrain technology.

May 25, 2021 (14:10 CET)

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will have aesthetic tints similar to the Concept Prophecy (in the image above)

A few weeks ago, the new Hyundai Ioniq 5, the first of the South Korean firm’s vehicles in adopting the e-GMP modular technical platform specifically for 100% electric carsWell, now the Asian brand has just announced the first technical details of two new models of its electric family: the Ioniq 6 and 7.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 will offer a four-door saloon-style body, Meanwhile he Ioniq 7 will present typical SUV-type vehicle design. In both cases, the South Korean manufacturer has just assured that They will have a range of more than 300 miles (+ 480 km).

The Ioniq 6 will be ready for commercialization by the end of 2022 and in the current range of the brand it will be positioned as a natural substitute for the current Ioniq, which is marketed in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and one hundred percent electric versions. The final production version of the Ioniq 6, according to the first information, indicates that it will have a size similar to that of the Sonata and a design with certain resemblances to the Prophecy Concept.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 and 7 will have a range of more than 480 km

Regarding specific data of the Ioniq 6 It has been announced that it will feature a 73 kWh capacity battery pack, plus two different versions. The least powerful will be formed by a single electric motor from 160 kW (about 218 hp) and the most powerful will incorporate two electric motors (one on each axis) that will add up to a total power of 230 kW (about 313 hp).

On the other hand, in the case of new Ioniq 7 this electric vehicle with SUV-type bodywork will be ready for its official premiere in early 2024. Its interior can be configured with three rows of seats that will be able to accommodate six or seven people (depending on the countries in which it is sold). As for its size, it will be close to the current one Palisade (i.e. around about 5 meters long).

From a technical point of view, the initial information from the Ioniq 7 advance a version with two electric motors with a total power of 230 kW (313 hp) and a battery pack of up to 100 kWh capacity.