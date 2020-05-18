Details of the new coronavirus case in Rosario | Rosario3.com | Rosario news, all the information instantly, with sports and entertainment

The person who after 20 days without cases of covid-19 tested positive in the city is a 45-year-old woman. It is estimated that her husband was in Buenos Aires. The situation of your close contacts

A new case of coronavirus emerged in Rosario, after 20 days. In the last hours some details about it came out: The person is a 45-year-old woman who lives in the northern part of the city. The health status of their relatives is currently being studied.

According to what came out, the woman who got sick he would have had close contact with his partner, a traveler who was in the province of Buenos Aires in distributors. The woman lives with your child who has had no symptoms compatible with the disease.

According to the information that was released, on May 13 the infected woman visited her father, mother and grandmother, who are in strict quarantine. All three were to be swabbed to determine if they were infected.

.