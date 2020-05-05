It is the great unknown right now in the world of tennis. What will the Aid Fund be like and how will it be applied to the tennis players most affected by the coronavirus crisis? The impulse given by the Big, and especially Novak DjokovicThe need to create a common fund coordinated by all tennis institutions in order to help the most humble players gained strength and it is already known that their design is being worked on jointly. ATP, WTA and ITF finalize the details of an ambitious Relief Fund, as it has been called, which will be complemented by private donations from players who want to contribute more to the cause.

Through a leaked email to the Associated Press, it has been known that the four Grand Slam tournaments are also involved in the matter and will play a leading role in clarifying how the amounts already approved will be distributed: $ 6 million to be distributed among 800 tennis players. It should be noted that both women and men are considered here, so the scope in each aid ranking would be 400 tennis players. Thus, everything indicates that it will be covered from position 150 to 550 of ATP ranking and WTA ranking, more or less, although there are many other professionals seeking to make their place in this sport, so they work in the hope that private donations from high-level players, as well as initiatives carried out such as auctions and charitable activities, can increase that amount and allow more people to be helped.

The eligibility criteria to establish which tennis players receive financial aid and to what degree, will be established by the ITF, taking into account your income volume throughout your professional career, as well as the historical ranking that you have, while ATP and WTA They will supervise the distribution of financial aid. Therefore, it is expected that a player who was now 200 in the world, but who has remained a long time in the top-100Maybe you could stay out of this aid or receive less money. What is still unknown is what tennis players will contribute with their money to this Relief Fund and how much each will have to put. The unknowns continue, but at least it is already known that the Relief Fund It is being designed in a coordinated manner, although serious fringes still remain to be seen.

