Details of Shang-Chi and Mandarin in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Today we had the first official look at the film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” / “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” through a poster, images and official trailer, with ‘trolling’ on the path of actor Simu Liu. However, the Entertainment Weekly medium, which is the one that has exclusively brought images of the film, has published a series of statements to the actors of which here we bring you a first part, the one related to the narrative and plot that we will see in the movie.

The first trailer has left us a preview of the plot of the film. Now it is the actors and those involved in the film who describe what we will see in it, starting with that distance between father and son, and the presentation, it seems that it is formal, of the Mandarin villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

First of all, to say that Entertainment Weekly describes the film as “a sweeping superhero epic that combines emotional family drama with gravity-defying martial arts action. Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu plays the young hero, who spent the first part of his life training to become an assassin under the strict tutelage of his father. Since then, walked away and tried to build a somewhat normal life in America, only to meet again with the sinister dominion of his father.

Shang-Chi lives a normal life in America

When the movie starts, Shang-Chi lives in San Francisco like a seemingly normal twentysomething. He’s a bit disoriented and spends most of his time with his friends, like Katy (played by Awkwafina). She is one of his closest confidants, but does not know much about his history or why he is no longer in contact with his parents. And she is definitely unfamiliar with the world of assassins and kung fu masters that surrounds Shang-Chi.

She doesn’t do much of the heavy lifting, ”Awkwafina says. But in the end, she has a real heart, and has a loyalty and dedication to her friendship with Shang-Chi. He is super brave ”.

Shang-Chi’s current life may seem normal, but his past is quite the opposite: His father Wenwu is a powerful and ancient figure who trained his son to follow in his criminal footsteps. About 10 years ago, Shang-Chi found out about his father’s misdeeds and walked away from him.

It’s not a twist on ‘Luke, I’m your father,’ ”explains Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. He knows who his father is, and he has decided to leave that world behind before he is dragged back to him.

Shang-Chi’s villain: Wenwu, aka Mandarin

To play the villain, the filmmakers turned to the legendary Hong Kong actor Tony leung, known for movies like “In the Mood for Love” and “Chungking Express.”

A character like Wenwu could easily have been a heartless one-dimensional villain, ”says director Destin Daniel Cretton. Tony opened this character [de modo que] he is an antagonist who has a profound capacity to love.

Wenwu and Shang-Chi’s relationship on screen is complicated, but off camera, Leung and Liu quickly became friends, bonding over snowboarding. “He’s a huge adrenaline junkie,” Liu says of his movie father.

Wenwu is a new character, created entirely for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has ties to the Ten Rings, the mysterious terrorist organization whose name was first mentioned in the 2008 film “Iron Man.” As producer Jonathan Schwartz and Feige put it, Wenwu “has had many names” over the decades, and one of those titles is “the Mandarin.”, one of the villains of Marvel Comics. That name previously appeared in 2013’s “Iron Man 3,” only for that version of the character (played by Ben Kingsley) to be revealed as a fake version played by a jobless actor named Trevor Slattery.

They claim that this Wenwu played by Leung is something new, and much more dangerous.

I think people hear ‘the Mandarin’ and expect a very specific kind of thing, and that might not be what they’re getting, ”says Schwartz. Hopefully they get a more complex and layered view of the character than that name might suggest.

Via information | EW