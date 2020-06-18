Samantha Ware revealed all the details of the mistreatment she suffered at the hands of Lea Michele during her time in ‘Glee’.

For the past few days, Lea Michele has been on everyone’s lips, as several of her ‘Glee’ colleagues decided to expose her racist behavior against them.

Details of Lea Michele’s mistreatment revealed to her Glee colleagues

Samantha Ware was the first to lash out at Lea, and during an interview with Variety, the star who worked with Lea during the sixth season of ‘Glee’, revealed more details of the racist attacks she was receiving from Lea.

« He waited for the scene to end and then he stood in the middle of the stage and made a ‘come here’ gesture, as if he were a mother calling a child to scold him. I said no, and then he decided to threaten to make me lose my job, saying he would call Ryan Murphy [creador de ‘Glee’]. I was really scared. I spent an entire week waiting to receive an email informing me that I couldn’t record the last three episodes or sing another song. When I tried to defend myself, he told me to shut up and that I didn’t deserve to work there. «

Samantha assures that she tried on more than one occasion to denounce Lea’s abuse of power, but she was ignored, and they excused Lea as saying: « she is like this ».

In her opinion, her co-star detested her from the moment they met and didn’t bother hiding it.

“It all started after my first performance. The silences, the looks, the low comments, the passive-aggressive treatment… They were things that were accumulating ”.

It seems that Lea was Samantha’s personal nightmare.

