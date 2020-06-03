Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

For days there have been high expectations for an important announcement by SEGA. After several discarded theories and rumors, the first details have just emerged about the surprise that the Japanese company is preparing.

The scoop promised by journalist Zenji Nishikawa was believed by many to be the Game Gear Micro reveal. Now we know that this is not the case, because SEGA is dealing with another project called Fog Gaming, whose application seems viable for now only in Japan.

What we know about SEGA Fog Gaming

Industry analyst and consultant Serkan Toto shared the first details on Fog Gaming. According to the information, it is a gaming technology that will harness the power of the arcades to power a large network.

According to Toto, Fog Gaming is not an equivalent to cloud gaming, as it would be based on fog computing or Fog Computing. The service will make use of the arcade’s CPU and GPU to deliver an ultra-low latency gaming experience.

On the other hand, the arcade centers would benefit, since the idea is that the arcades continue their business even outside of their conventional hours. The analyst assures that the arcades will be the “technical backbone” for this technology.

Not all the details of the project have been revealed so far, so it is not known with certainty how the network will be used. Many believe that it will work with an arcade gaming platform that can be used at home while recreational centers remain closed.

If all the information is correct, then Fog Gaming would be viable almost exclusively in Japan, where arcades and recreation centers still have a large presence and importance.

According to this news source in Japan (https://t.co/mWggsCOmIS), Sega is working on a new kind of platform they apparently dub “Fog Gaming”. That term is NOT the Japanese equivalent of cloud gaming, but no further infos as of now. Sega is having a weird day. https://t.co/jYoqaUBD6O – Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) June 3, 2020

Some details about this fog computing related project still remain a mystery, so we’ll have to wait to find out more about what the company plans. Meanwhile, here you will find other news about SEGA.

