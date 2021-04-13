+ DETAILS | National Summit of Venezuelan Leaders will be this Saturday in the US

Venezuelan organizations will hold a national summit to ask Republican and Democratic senators to support the ‘SECURE’ bill, which would grant citizenship to all beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The SECURE bill, introduced in Congress by Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland in 2019, would provide a path to permanent status for approximately 650,000 TPS recipients, including some 320,000 Venezuelans, the majority of whom live in the United States. Florida.

Also, several leaders of organizations in the state of Florida, United States (USA), provided this Tuesday the reasons why the bill was born.

Katty Bird Carvajal from IMPAC Fund, He clarified that the approval of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans is needed to carry out the project that would benefit more than 660,000 Venezuelans.

From the Center for Democracy and Development in the Americas, Leopoldo MartinezHe explained that this would be an option for families. And that he, being a former deputy of Venezuela, has “the obligation” to fight for the citizenship of Venezuelans who seek tranquility and protection in the United States.

“That Venezuelans protected by TPS have the opportunity for citizenship,” he said.

Janet Galvis, who works in the migrant coalition in Florida and is an applicant for TPS, stressed that the latter “is not a permanent but temporary protection”; Therefore, he insisted that the new possible law would bring Venezuelans to citizenship.

Galvis ruled that TPS covered only up to 18 months and that each time it is renewed, $ 495 is needed for each family member.

“We need temporary protection (…) Not only in the US but in all other countries,” he stressed.

From the Venezuelan American Alliance, Marie Antoinette Diaz He inferred that this diaspora is “entrepreneurial” and comes to contribute, claiming that “in 10 years, the small businesses of Latinos have grown 34%”.

He also added that 4.5% in salaries is the GDP tax in that country and that more than 130,000 employees work shoulder to shoulder with respect to the pandemic and infrastructure.

Added to this, Denise Rincon from the Association of Venezuelans in Massachusetts, invited other organizations to join this project; because of the 5,000 displaced Venezuelans, a large part is in the United States.

“Supporting a path to permanence is also a smart path,” he said.

On the other hand, the former president of the Florida Republican Party, Al Cárdenas, stated that TPS was granted for people who needed to reach the US, but now the circumstances are different.

He added that most of those with TPS are in Florida; one of the reasons that motivated him to join the project.

It should be noted that, politically, Bird asserted that they are in communication with Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio.

The legal framework includes TPS beneficiaries from Venezuela, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador, among other countries. Also those who have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Deferred Mandatory Departure (DED).

The organizations behind the SECURE Act:

IMPAC FUND Venezuelan American Alliance Casa de Venezuela Orlando Project Pulso Center for Democracy and Development in the Americas We Are MÁS Florida Immigration Coalition and Women Lastinas Venezuelan American House Illinois Venezuelan Alliance Venezuelans in Sanford Venezuelan Association Puerto Rico Venezuela House Jacksonville Venezuela USA Foundation House de Venezuela Atlanta Casa de Venezuela in SW Florida Venezuelan Association of Massachusetts Venezuela Para Ti Casa de Venezuela Greater Philadelphia Casa de Venezuela Delaware VenAmerica Doctors United for Venezuela

