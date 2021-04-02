Details for the He-Man sequel revealed!

He-Man will have a sequel on the small screen. This new project will be carried out by Kevin Smith and we will tell you all the details.

He-Man will return to the small screen with producer Kevin Smith. It will be through a direct sequel to the 1985 animated show and it promises to be something of a surprise. This new cartoon can be seen through Netflix, and its producer revealed some details that increase the hype about said series.

As mentioned above, this upcoming animated series will be set after the events of Masters of the Universe, which will star the characters that all fans love: He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms. As if that weren’t enough, there will also be classic villains like Skeletor, Evil-Lyn and Beast Man.

“But after a fierce final battle that forever fractures Eternia, it’s up to Teela to solve the mystery of the lost Power Sword in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Your journey will finally uncover the secrets of Grayskull! ”Reads the official description of the He-Man series.

A promising series

As for the cast that will lend their voice in the He-Man series, it will be full of stars from the world of entertainment such as: Lena Headey, Diedrich Bader, Kevin Conroy, Liam Cunningham, Chris Wood, Tony Todd and Mark Hamill, the latter actor. incarnated Skeletor. It should be noted that their voices were recorded during the pandemic, which means that both actors and actresses recorded their lines from the comfort of their homes.

Kevin Smith himself, who is in charge of this project, gave details of Masters of the Universe: Revelation during his Fatman Beyond podcast: “It will arrive on Netflix, within the next few months, children… there will be an announcement soon, they will not let me say nothing. I’ve known for a while, but they won’t let me say anything ”. What will this ad be about? We will know soon. For now, we will have to calm the anxiety regarding this new sequel starring He-Man.