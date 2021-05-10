Details, Date, News, and Design

Prince William and Prince Harry recently reunited at their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral — their first face-to-face interaction in more than a year amid a ton of tension. Philip’s funeral was a drama-free event minus a whole sartorial situation, and now William and Harry are scheduled to reunite again — much more publicly — in just a few short months for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue at Kensington Palace. The event will inevitably put a big spotlight on the brothers, who reportedly want to put aside their differences and focus on honoring their late mother. Here are all the details on the statue, including the location, design, sculptor, and date of the unveiling:

The Statue Will Be in Princess Diana’s Favorite Spot

Specifically, her favorite spot on the grounds of Kensington Palace, known as the Sunken Garden. Back in 2017, the Sunken Garden was turned into a beautiful tribute to Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death — featuring a display of her favorite flowers, like forget-me-nots, white lilies, white roses, tulips, narcissi, and daisies . Kensington Palace’s head gardener, Sean Harkin, said the color scheme was a nod to Diana’s love of whites and creams in her own personal style.

Samir HusseinGetty Images

The Statue Will Be Unveiled on July 1, 2021

This would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday and is clearly a significant day for William and Harry — who announced news of the statue’s unveiling in a rare joint press release via Kensington Palace:

“The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1st July 2021, marking the Princess’s 60th birthday. The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy. ”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

FYI, the brothers originally commissioned the statue back in 2017, saying in a joint statement, “It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue. Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy. ”

Harry and William Have Put Aside Their Differences When It Comes to the Statue’s Design

William and Harry’s relationship has been strained (um, to say the least) in the wake of Harry and Meghan stepping away from royal duties — as well as their tell-all interview with Oprah. But they’ve reportedly kept things drama-free when it comes to approving designs for Diana’s statue. A source told The Sun:

“It will have been signed off by William and Harry, that much I do know. Yo lo se [sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley] did work closely with the boys and I think it will be incredible. “

The Sculptor Is Super Famous

Princess Diana’s sculpture is being made by Ian Rank-Broadley, whose extremely close-up face you can see below! You might not have heard of Ian, but you’ve definitely seen his work considering he designed the image of the Queen that is used on coins in the UK.

PA ImagesGetty Images

Harry and William Have “Insisted” on Separate Speeches

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, the brothers have “insisted” on giving their own speeches at the unveiling, prompting “concern” that their body language will make it seem like they aren’t presenting a united front.

“The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony but want to make their own personal addresses. You might have thought they’d go for a joint statement and speech but that’s not the case. Each has insisted on preparing their own. It is a big concern that their body language will suggest all is not well and they won’t present a united front. “

TBD on Whether Meghan and Kate Will Be in Attendance

Meghan Markle is expecting her second child this summer, and while her exact due date hasn’t been disclosed, it’s possible she won’t be able to fly to England to be by Harry’s side for Diana’s statue unveiling. That said, we don’t know if William and Harry’s families were ever expected to attend the event, so it’s fully possible Kate Middleton could also sit this one out.

That’s all we know about Diana’s statue unveiling for now, but go ahead and check back in — we’ll be adding information as more news breaks.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io