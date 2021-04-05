+ DETAILS | Care you should take with your Coronavirus vaccination card

If you were immunized, keep in mind that your vaccination card should be taken care of in the same way as you would with an identity document.

The US authorities will give you a white card stamps from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) with your personal information, full name, date of birth and exact day of each vaccination In addition, the file contains the batch number of the vaccine received, supplier and other details that you must protect.

This document will allow you to travel without restrictions and without the need to quarantine when you arrive in a new country or after your return.

Health authorities and cybersecurity experts warn that you must protect yourself very well and protect yourself from malicious people who can use that information for fraudulent purposes. Here are some recommendations on what to do and what not to do once you have received your vaccination card:

Take a picture right away and email it to him

As soon as you receive the vaccination card, take a clear photo of it with your phone, front and back. Then send it to your email and, if possible, to someone you trust: your partner, your mother, children or whoever can save your information and have it handy in case your original is lost or damaged.

Do not share that photograph on your social networks, your personal data will be exposed

Your personal data will be exposed. Cybersecurity experts warn of the dangers of identity theft, due to the amount of data provided, as the Federal Trade Commission warns in a document:

Think of it this way: Identity theft works like a puzzle, made up of pieces of personal information. You don’t want to give identity thieves the parts they need to finish the movie. One of those pieces is your date of birth. For example, just by knowing your date and place of birth, scammers can sometimes guess most of the digits in your Social Security number. Once identity thieves have the pieces they need, they can use the information to open new accounts in your name, claim your tax refund and participate in other identity theft. “

Regarding social networks, they offer this advice: “Make sure not to share too much information that could serve as a key to your PIN number or answer a security question. And while checking it out, also check your privacy settings. If you want to limit access to a small group of family and friends, make sure the settings are configured to avoid sharing information with strangers. “

Before laminating, check that all doses are present

You can laminate or laminate your vaccination card. In case of doing so, it is recommended to check that the information is complete. For two-dose vaccines, such as Moderna and Pfizer, verify that they have been completed and that both dates are properly documented. Also check that the name is spelled correctly, as well as the date of birth.

The companies Staples and Office Depot (also in Office Max) offer this service for the lamination of the vaccination certificate against covid-19 for free in their stores.

Contact your service provider if you need a new one for loss or damage

If you do not have your vaccination card because it has been lost or the information has been damaged so that the information is not read, you should contact the same provider of your vaccine directly. If you do not have the contact, here is a guide from the Immunization Information System (IIS) with phone numbers and emails of those COVID-19 vaccine providers in the country.

Keep it in the safe place with other identity and travel documents

Once the necessary doses of immunization have been completed, it is advisable to keep the vaccination card in that safe place where documents such as family passports, birth certificates, Social Security Number card and others are kept. And if it is in a safe or protected against water and fire, the better.

