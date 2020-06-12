“data-reactid =” 25 “> Now Samantha has given an interview to Variety in which she has expanded her statements to relate a specific incident in which the interpreter threatened to have her fired after he discovered her” playing the fool ” out of plane.
“data-reactid =” 26 “>” He waited for the scene to end and then he stood in the middle of the stage and made a gesture of ‘come here’, as if he were a mother calling a child to scold him “, he’s remembered. “I said no, and then he decided to threaten to make me lose my job, saying he would call Ryan Murphy [creador de ‘Glee’]. I was really scared. I spent an entire week waiting to receive an email informing me that I couldn’t record the last three episodes or sing another song. When I tried to defend myself, he told me to shut up and that I didn’t deserve to work there. “
“data-reactid =” 27 “> On another occasion, Samantha tried to denounce the disrespectful treatment she had been receiving and the abuse of power by Lea, but her complaints were ignored and the latter’s behavior excused under the excuse that” she is like that”.
“It all started after my first performance. The silences, the looks, the low comments, the passive-aggressive treatment … They were things that were accumulating,” he revealed.