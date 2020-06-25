There is less and less for him July 30, 2020, date on which the Fairy Tail RPG developed by GUST and by Koei Tecmo, in which we will be able to relive 3 of the story arcs that are in the central part of all the story developed in the manga and anime. Thus, one of the pillars of this game will be intense turn-based combat in groups of 3 characters, and since the characters of this universe meet in wizard guilds, we now know what the different magic and different attacks that we can use so that not a single enemy comes before us. The thing is on fire!

This is the magic and attacks that we can use in the Fairy Tail RPG

In the world of Fairy Tail, characters can combine in a raid in unison to unleash their most powerful magic spells. Thus, this ability known as « Unison Raid » will make our favorite (and playable) characters use exciting new combination powers that we have never seen before in any other product. In addition, we will also have spells of Extreme Magic, including « Fairy Glow » by Kanna or « Giant » by Master Makarov. Even Exceed will have their own special spell to help us! Of course, each of these spells has unique affinities and elemental properties, so we will have to take them into account in order to know how to do as much damage as possible to our opponents. Likewise, when using magical attacks, we will have to keep an eye on the « Awakening » meter, which is common to the entire group and is gradually filling up, to allow us to use the most powerful magical abilities once it is completely complete.

