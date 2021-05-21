Detailed maps, augmented reality and warnings for busy places; these are the news that will come to Google Maps | Technology

Google prepares a big update for its maps application, these are the three functionalities that would come to Google Maps.

In the appointment we had with Google to know all their news regarding software, things were left in the pipeline or that they could not show correctly, one of them is the news that they have prepared for Google Maps. We have met them through a publication on the company’s blog and, the truth is that cool times ahead for map app.

Before getting fully into Google Maps, highlight the news of Google I / O for the most clueless. The beta version of Android 12 is now available to download on terminals other than Google Pixel, Android 12 has a design with much more color and Google is committed to artificial intelligence at a shocking level.

Now yes, let’s go with Google Maps. The first novelty that will come to the application is the planning of routes in a much more precise way, how precise? Those of Google say that they can be planned almost in steps. They have raised the precision and with the help of artificial intelligence, routes can be planned for pedestrians. This implies that the priority will be people and, therefore, more precise information on the streets, directions and roads is needed.

The second novelty is the commitment to augmented reality when consulting places such as cafes, shops and etc.. And, is that, augmented reality in Google Maps is not something new, but now the points of interest become more important and will be marked in a much more visible way. This new feature will help us to see exactly the places we are going to.

The third and last novelty is called “Area Busyness”. The name they have given it is quite descriptive and refers to the ability to detect how busy a place is or establishment. This functionality is linked to the previous one and it will be possible to see precisely, easily and quickly if a cafeteria or square has an excessive influx, in order to avoid that gap in the architectural framework of a city.

All these functionalities will reach Google Maps, but the date has not yet been specified and it is possible that over the months we will see different news about this. It is also true that in the third quarter we have an appointment with Google and we may know more about all this on this date.