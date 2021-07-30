Destroy the ‘like’ counter with his reply to Djokovic and his words about Simone Biles

Simone Biles and Novak Djokovic. (Photo: GETTY)

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is giving a lot to talk about with his answer after being asked by gymnast Simone Biles, who has withdrawn from various competitions at the Tokyo Olympics to protect her mental health.

“Pressure is a privilege, friend”, the tennis player began by saying before finishing: “And without it there would be no professional sport. If your goal is to be at the top of your sport, the best thing is that you begin to learn to deal with pressure and difficult moments, both on the track and off it ”.

“I can’t say I don’t see or hear all that buzzing or noise, because of course it’s there, but I’ve learned to handle it in a way that doesn’t destroy me. It won’t wear me out. I feel like I have enough experience to know how to get on the court and play my best tennis, ”added Djokovic.

Those words have generated controversy, but there is a reaction on Twitter that has taken the cake. It is the work of the user @Desahogada, who has written part of Djokovic’s words (“Learning to deal with pressure and difficult moments”) along with a video of the tennis player.

In the images the Serbian appears during the last Australian Open breaking the racket by hitting it, furious, against the ground.

It happened in his match against Alexander Zverev after missing a break point. After losing the 3-1 lead in the third set, Djokovic slammed his racket into the ground several times to break it and received a warning from the judge.

The tweet has become a viral phenomenon, with about 6,000 ‘likes’ in just two hours.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

