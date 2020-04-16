Good news, Guardians! A new event is coming to Destiny 2 called Games of the Guardians and will be available from April 21 to May 12. In it you will have to participate in different challenges that show that your class is the best.

On his website, Bungie announced the Games of the Guardians, a 3-week event in which the Hunters, Titan and Warlock will compete to prove who is the best class. It is worth mentioning that this is a fight for honor, since the rest of the year a reminder of the winning class will appear in the Tower.

To participate in the Games of the Guardians you will have to complete a series of class challenges with Eva and Zavala. All the points that add up will be added to your class score, which you can consult on the board available in the Tower. As you imagine, the winner will be the class with the most points in these 3 weeks.

During the event you will also have the opportunity to get different daily rewards. Among them is an exceptional new machine gun; new exceptional specters and metallic class objects. You can also get new gestures; universal design sets; ships and hummingbirds in the Eververse.

Check out the Guardians Games trailer below:

It is important to mention that Games of the Guardians will be a free event for all Destiny 2 owners. This means that you will not need to have Shadowkeep, its latest expansion, to participate in this friendly competition.

Remember that Bungie closed its offices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Destiny 2 is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

