Destiny 2 prepares to receive the long-awaited crossplay with a beta

Destiny 2 it remains one of the most popular “Games as a Service” today. A good part of Bungie’s success is due, for example, to regularly fulfilling requests from their community. Of course, not all in the short term. One of the most anticipated features, and one that is yet to be implemented, is the crossplay. For the players Fortunata, the launch of the crossover game is right around the corner.

Destiny 2 crossplay was announced in 2020. For several years, players launched campaigns to make it possible, as it is clear that crossplay is now a standard feature at Live Service Games. In addition, being able to play with close people who enjoy the same title on another console can strengthen the community of active users. And no one can deny that some players have abandoned Destiny 2 because their friends are on a different platform.

Destiny 2 starts crossplay with limitations

So that, the goal of crossplay is to unify the Destiny 2 community. If no further delays arise, Bungie’s plan is to start a cross-play test May 25-27. It should be mentioned that this beta, available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Stadia, will only allow you to enjoy a special list of Vanguard Assaults. Thanks to the test, the engineers of the study will be able to identify possible errors to avoid them in the final launch.

Another point to keep in mind is that during the beta it will not be possible to form teams with friends. Why? Bungie intends to test Destiny 2’s matchmaking performance by making teams of players from different platforms. Finally, the company indicates that all Beta participants will receive an exclusive emblem named “Stars Crossed”.

When will the final version of the Destiny 2 crossplay be available? According to Bungie, during season 15, which will start the August 24, 2021. Yes, there are still a few months to go, but the start of the test is already great news for the vast community of the game. We can only trust that your cross-game system will work properly after multiple tests.

Read this too …