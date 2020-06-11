Bungie has made a live broadcast where the short and medium term news for ‘Destiny 2’ have happened. The most interesting one refers to a new expansion for the game that will be available from September 22, 2020. The development team will then implement a new location (Europe, Jupiter’s icy moon) and change history.: A new power emanates from the ancient pyramid ship over the moon Europa and a dark empire rises below it.

In ‘Beyond the Light’ a different universe will be explored, with an unexplored fate, new operations and even unusual powers to investigate, something that had already been indicated since the first campaign. The update will also bring a new power for players: stasis, which it joins the three existing elemental powers: “Arc”, “Solar” and “Void”. Titans, Sorcerers, and Hunters will use stasis differently, though no more information on power will be offered until summer.

Beneath the icy tundra of Europe lies the Crypt of the Profound Stone and a new foray. At this location skills and abilities will be tested to work as a team with up to six players. The story, in turn, will focus on the revival of Eramis: The houses of the fallen have come together and built their new empire on the moon Europa, unified under the banner of Eramis, fallen kell of Darkness. Abandoned by the Traveler and by the Light, Eramis follows her own path inside the Darkness and heads towards a collision trajectory with the guardians. To illustrate what’s new, a video has been released that offers a detailed look at the content planned for the new version of the free shooting game. You can play ‘Destiny 2’ on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

Destiny 2: Beyond the Light – Presentation Trailer