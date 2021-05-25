Destinations that Atléticos will visit in search of a new home

On May 11, the plans of the Oakland Athletics, in search of a new city to reorganize the franchise, this if they fail to establish real plans with the construction of a new stadium in Oakland, so the management of the As has begun to explore new venues.

This new plan by the Athletics, that frankly attends to the move of the city of Oakland, goes hand in hand with decisions of the league itself, this after failing to walk accurate plans with the politicians of the aforementioned city, which could lead to the franchise of the MLB to take the same course as the Raiders of the NFL and Golden State Warrios of the NBA, in leaving the Oakland headquarters as home teams.

According to a writing by John Canzano of The Oregonian newspaper, the Athletic have already begun to form a map of upcoming visits in different cities that paint the intention of hosting this organization of MLB, next to the construction of a modern baseball stadium, being the city of Las Vegas Y Portland, the first cities to explore.

As reported by Canzano, the Athletic will be coming to a visit looking to explore the market of Las Vegas, city that will be visiting four people, led by the owner of the organization John Fisher, where they will be received by the current mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman.

As to Portland, as announced by John Canzano, the Athletic will be arriving in this city next month, where the owner of the organization of the MLB, John Fisher, as well as three other senior executives of the group, including its President, Dave Kaval.

CANZANO REPORT: