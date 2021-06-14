Dessert and fruit wines: the worst wine alternative for your health



Drinking two glasses of a sweet wine variant such as Zinfandel, Port, Moscato and Riesling, provides more than the recommended dose of sugar per day.

Occasionally enjoying a glass of wine is not only relaxing and pleasant, it is the perfect pairing for countless dishes. It is also known that it is a habit that is associated with incredible health benefits, although of course drinking excessively will always have consequences. Especially if we choose the wrong type of wine. Finally, everything we drink and eat provides calories and nutrients, as far as wine is concerned it is exactly the same: some variants are less harmful to health than others. Based on this, the opinion of the specialists is always added in a timely manner and helps us make the best decisions for health, therefore the million dollar question is What kind of wine should we avoid at all costs? The resounding answer was Zinfandel.

Experts agree: you should definitely avoid wines with a high sugar / fruit content this summer, especially for people who are looking to lose weight or stay healthy. In addition, there is accurate data in which it is confirmed that the Zinfandel variant is simply the worst alternative to take care of weight and in general health: a simple glass can contain up to 14 grams of sugar. And that is why it is at the top of the list of least recommended wines. Taking into account that the recommendations released by the American Heart Association, regarding the consumption of sugar according to gender are the following:

– Limit added sugars to no more than 6 teaspoons per day for women and no more than 9 teaspoons per day for men. Since there are roughly four grams in each teaspoon of sugar, this translates to 25 grams of added sugar per day for women and 36 grams per day for men. So in just two glasses of high sugar wine, You can easily exceed the RDA for sugar. They are also variants that make us more prone to headaches and dehydration the next day.

The truth is that for years we have been warned about the excessive consumption of sugar, considered one of the most harmful eating habits in modern society. It is no secret to say that it relates to serious effects on general health and body weight. Finally, following a diet rich in sweetened foods is the key to all kinds of chronic diseases, based on this, in recent years much has been said about the direct relationship of excessive sugar consumption with obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, depression and other conditions.

Another particularly relevant observation about wines made with excess sugar, such as Zinfandels, is that they are variants made with a large amount of sulfites. These are chemical compounds that are often used to improve many characteristics of the wine, along with other products. That is why it is quite normal to find them in most wines, although they are known to make wine look better, taste better and last longer, they can cause headaches, diarrhea, bloating and stomach pain. problem here? The amount of sulfites in a glass can be difficult to track.

Fortunately, discovering and verifying the sugar content in a wine is simply a matter of reading the label or looking for the product sheet on google. There are also three other variants that add to the list of wines that are best avoided and limited for special occasions: port, moscato and riesling The reason? They are the three sweetest wines. A clear example: the Moscato de Franzia, contains 135 calories and a good 11 grams of sugar per glass.

The truth is that during the summer it is very normal to choose the variants of sweet and fruity wines, in a certain way for many they go wonderfully with hot days and numerous light dishes. Fortunately, all is not lost and today we know that they exist wonderful alternatives to dry whites and rosés. Finally, we cannot forget that monitoring sugar consumption, especially when it comes to alcohol consumption, can help minimize hangovers, benefit weight loss, hormonal balance and is even associated with a reduction in inflammation. The recommendation of the experts is to bet on the popular and very current proposals of low sugar organic brands such as Bonterra, Whitehaven and Frogs Leap this summer Of course in moderation!

