Desseret Tavares warns what will come after the virus, new dangers loom | Instagram

The seer Deseret Tavares points out that the quarantine could be extended until October in times of Cancer or Scorpio.

The Colombian also points out that the crisis current in the world coincides with the events that she was able to decipher in her reading of letters and this worries her even more since she points out that this could take longer than they have indicated.

According to the seer, they recently sent her a video of the September 20 of the past 2019 in which I warn about various events that could come to the world.

The tarot player also pointed out that at the end of the year she received many comments from people who criticized her predictions noting that it was the end of the year and that none of its plans had been fulfilled.

Now the seer explains that we are entering a phase where there is so much movement behind “curtains“People point out, we are focused on surviving on staying healthy. We need to open our eyes and see the rest of what is happening around us,” he said.

The seer points out that in another reality a war which “already started” warns.

What happened in ChinaIt was the beginning of a global situation that will completely destabilize the world, he points out.

Among the most significant changes the seer Name some events that will cause a radical change.

He indicates that there will be a change of government.

That the current crisis will cause a collapse and a global change in the currency. The entire economy of each country is going to fall (a product that they have designed so that the currency of each country falls).

In five months there will be a new outbreak.

It also ensures that this virus, Covid-19 was created.

Regarding the situation in Venezuela, he points out that Mature will leave the country with violence. It won’t be easy to get it out

We will see the third World War (They are seeing a lot of war weapons arriving in different countries).

Through different videos have circulated in which troops can be seen descending from helicopters in Colombian territory.

The seer points out that the pandemic will trigger famine, war and subsequently a meteor in Puerto Rico.

Sayings eventsThey are the product of the end of an era, a global change that the world is going through and we are not aware of this, he points out.

The following link contains all the aforementioned predictions explained by the same astrologer, through its YouTube channel.

