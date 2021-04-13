‘Despues de. Lost Souls’ launches its first fiery poster starring Tessa and Hardin

‘Despues de. Lost Souls’, the third film installment in the successful literary saga written by Anna Todd, focuses on Hardin trying to regain Tessa’s confidence, an important theme throughout this teenage romantic series in which, In addition to dealing with the comings and goings of the couple, the passion of its protagonists is explored. And precisely that fiery part of the relationship of these characters, played on the big screen by Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford, is the protagonist of the first poster of the next film in the franchise.

Diamond, home of these proposals in which we have also seen Dylan Sprouse or Shane Paul McGhie, has been in charge of publishing said poster in which Tessa and Hardin let themselves be carried away by that passion that consumes them. “Happy Afterversario! Does anyone want to exercise?”, Jokes the official account of this distributor that for now has decided to launch the aforementioned creativity accompanied by a “coming soon”.

So soon we will see in cinema the continuation of those misadventures described by Todd in his novels, something that goes through deepening the complexity of the relationship between Tessa and Hardin. ‘Despues de. Lost Souls ‘starts right where we left off with’ After. In a thousand pieces’, when Tessa lives that reunion with her father. So this young woman’s life begins to unravel when nothing fits her plans and the only person she should be able to trust, Hardin, he gets carried away by anger when he discovers the huge secret his girl has been keeping. In addition, not satisfied with this unsympathetic reaction, the gallant Tiffin incarnated decides to resort to sabotage.

This year

Although Diamond continues to bet on “soon” and therefore we still have no release date for ‘After. Lost souls’, We know we can enjoy Tessa and Hardin again this year. Castille Landon is the director of this film which was shot in Bulgaria along with the fourth and final film in the franchise, ‘After. Infinite love’; and the script is by Sharon Soboil. Along with Langford and Tiffin we will see Chance Perdomo, Stephen Moyer, Mira Sorvino, Arielle Kebbel and Carter Jenkins, the latter in the skin of Robert, whom we met in the trailer as a new “obstacle” for the relationship of the protagonists.

* The first two installments of the ‘After’ saga can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.