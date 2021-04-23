‘Despues de. Lost Souls’ already has a release date

The third installment of the ‘After’ saga already has a release date: it will hit Spanish cinemas on September 3 by Diamond Films. After the success of the public, they were ‘After: everything begins here’ and ‘After. In a thousand pieces’, reaching more than 6.5 million euros in our country between the two, Tessa and Hardin return to the big screen with a story of love, jealousy, hatred … and forgiveness. The secrets that come to light about the couple’s family jeopardize their relationship and their future together. Tessa’s life begins to fall apart and nothing will be as before. Although she knows that Hardin loves her, she will have to ask herself: is it really still worth it?

‘Despues de. Lost Souls’ is directed by Castille Landon (‘The light of my eyes’) and starring again Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, joined by Arielle Kebbel, Mira Sorvino, Stephen Moyer, Louise Lombard, Rob Estes and Carter Jenkins. The script is signed by Sharon Soboil adapting the novel by Anna Todd, a literary phenomenon that has been launched in more than 30 countries and has been translated into more than 15 languages, selling more than 15 million copies worldwide.

Infinite love

But the thing does not end this September, because the ‘After’ franchise will expand with a small and another sequel in the coming years. ‘After: Infinite love’ It will be the fourth part of the saga and has been shot at the same time as the third with the same director. In addition, as we told you on April 20, the fifth installment will feature Emery and Auden, the children of Tessa and Hardin, and their cousin Addy, a new generation that tries not to repeat the mistakes of their parents. The prequel will focus on a teenage Hardin living his first love. We have ‘After’ for a while.