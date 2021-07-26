“Despot and rude”, Lucía Méndez evidenced by “mistreatment” | Instagram

“Despot and rude”: From the first day, Lucía Méndez has already faced harsh criticism from one of her collaborators, the makeup artist Caleb Campos, who recounts her bitter experience with the “tv diva“.

Lucía Méndez, who started her concert tour “Divas“With Roció Banquells, Manoella Torres and Dulce in the United States, he already faces strong controversies when he just joined the cast of first singers.

Caleb Campos, who was in charge of fixing the TV actress, cinema and theater, Lucia Mendez, who would perform at a concert in El Paso, Texas.

The professional makeup artist would get a bad impression of the Mexican, Lucía Leticia Méndez Perez, and through a transmission he made, the stylist detailed the bad experience he had when working with her last Thursday, July 22, a day on which apparently got the “worst deal in his entire career.”

What happened?

Caleb mentions that from the beginning, the star, whoever it was “Face of the Herald of Mexico“(1972), he behaved very contemptuously, first, pointing out his physique and later began to criticize the city.

The makeup artist, who has not only collaborated with the famous but with other celebrities, points out that at that time he had to take his things and leave, but he did not do it out of respect for his profession.

Comments such as “well, stop eating tamales like that if you fit”, this, after the singer and businesswoman sit in a different place than the makeup artist had indicated to be able to move freely.

The remembered actress of soap operas such as “Viviana”, “The strange return of Diana Salazar”, among other melodramas, did not stop making comments about having to lose weight to go where he wanted.

Later he criticized his work, accusing him that “he did not know what he was doing and that he did not know how to put on makeup in the correct way”, later he began to speak pests of the city where he would perform: “El Paso”, assures the makeup artist.

He said it was a lifeless city, that everything is alone, that how ugly, that the food is ugly, the guacamole is ugly. He insulted all of El Paso and I: “Look, lady, here we are giving you money to come sing here, Campos said.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that the production of “Divas” did not pay for his work, since they had agreed to do so, he was willing to do so for the benefits he would have in return and for the love of his career, without knowing that he would finish it regretting.

The friction did not end there since the artist originally from León, Guanajuato, who is 66 years old, ended up telling her that she did not “know how to do makeup and she had to pay attention to her.”

Caleb assures that he tried to calm the situation to be able to finish his work and warned him that otherwise he would let her continue alone in charge of her makeup, after a few moments, Méndez returned to insult him and the place where he would perform the show.

In the rehearsal, Lucía Méndez would not stop showing her anger and in front of all the Divas production, turn and point at him telling him not to dare to record it at this time.

“Diva” and “nefarious”

I’m with my assistant on the phone, I’m showing her who Dulce is, who Rocío is, I’m showing her everything.

And he (Lucía Méndez) stands with the microphone in front of the whole group: of his guitarist, the chorus girl, of the other singers of all the people and production that were in the place. He stops and yells at me and points out: ‘You better not be recording, what’s wrong with you?’

At that moment, Caleb indicated that he was not recording it and left the scene.

After this bad experience, the makeup artist called on his colleagues so that their love for their profession does not lead them to allow their clients, even if they are renowned artists, to mistreat them and less if they did not receive a payment and finally concluded with a message to the author of “Your party is over”: “You are a rude, nefarious person”